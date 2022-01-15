MSC buys 67% of Log-In (LOGN3) in public share offering auction

Business

THE MSC, a global long-haul shipping giant, acquired a 67% stake in Log-In (LOGN3) in public offering of shares (OPA) auction and became the company’s controlling shareholder. The purchase was made through the subsidiary SAS Shipping.

According to a material fact disclosed last Thursday (13), 94,985,647 common shares issued by Log-In were eligible for auction. The amount represents 90.79% of the company’s share capital, excluding treasury shares.

MSC acquired 70,096,995 common shares issued by Log-In, priced at R$25.00. according to Goldman Sachs, MSC’s proposal would be equivalent to a 67% premium over Log-in’s then share price.

Log-in announces acquisition of Tecmar for BRL 102.7 million

The logistics operator Log-In (LOGN3) announced this Monday (13) the acquisition gives Tecmar for R$ 102.7 million.

Tecmar operates in the road freight transport segment. According to a note sent to Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company says that the purchase will promote relevant synergies, generating value for shareholders.

Under the terms of the acquisition, the Board of Directors approved all the shares issued by Tecmar, considering a base price of R$102,764,218.24. The amount will be adjusted by the company’s net debt and working capital.

According to Log-In, a portion corresponding to 27% of the agreement will be settled at the closing of the transaction. In addition, the remainder in annual installments over five years. THE Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and shareholders still need to approve the purchase of the company.

Founded in 2001, Tecmar has more than two thousand customers and makes around 60 thousand deliveries per month, handling 40 thousand tons. In 2020, the company had net revenue of R$467.5 million, adjusted Ebitda of R$9.6 million and net cash of R$3.9 million.

Price

This Friday (14), the shares of Login (LOGN3) on the stock exchange are up 2.5% to R$21.62.