Naiara Azevedo, from BBB22, has a postgraduate degree in Aesthetics and started singing in the church choir | BBB22

– When I was little, I sang in the choir of the church I attended in the interior of Paraná.
– He likes to cook, he always puts a lot of garlic and onions in his preparations.
– Studied college and postgraduate studies in Aesthetics and Cosmetics.
Naiara Azevedo is a participant in BBB22 — Photo: Instagram reproduction
– She was married to businessman Rafael Cabral, responsible for duos such as Humberto & Ronaldo and Gabriel Gava. Despite the end, her ex-husband even signs the executive production of her new DVD, recorded in December.
– He has already recorded seven DVDs, but he doesn’t know the number of songs he has in his repertoire.
– Ten years ago, it exploded on social media with the parody of a song called “Coitado”. The song went viral on the web and turned Naiara into one of the pioneers of the Feminejo movement.
– His big hit, the song “50 reais”, is based on a real story he lived.
BBB22: Naiara Azevedo was successful with the song ’50 reais’ — Photo: reproduction Instagram
– Dreams of visiting Egypt.
– In 2018, she was a finalist for the “Show dos Famosos”, honoring singers such as Anitta, Shakira, Adele, Claudia Leitte and Joelma.
BBB22: Naiara Azevedo participated in the ‘Show of the Famous in 2018 — Photo: Globo
– In the same year, she was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the Best Country Music Album category.
– He sang at BBB18, at the Femineja party.
Naiara Azevedo, from the group Camarote do BBB22, has already sung at a party at the BBB18 — Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo
– His favorite singers are the sertanejos Chitãozinho, Xororó, Zezé di Camargo, Luciano and Leonardo.
– The singer’s favorite dish is very traditional from Goiânia, where she lives: rice, beans, free-range chicken with pequi and eggplant.
Meet Naiara Azevedo, participant of ‘BBB22’
Want to stalk? #RedeBBB gives you the @:
👉 Instagram: @naiaraazevedo
+ Big Day Marathon: Ana Clara, Rafa Kalimann and Rhudson Victor live the release of the list of BBB participants