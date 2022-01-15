Naiara Azevedo, from BBB22, has a postgraduate degree in Aesthetics and started singing in the church choir | BBB22

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Naiara Azevedo, from BBB22, has a postgraduate degree in Aesthetics and started singing in the church choir | BBB22 6 Views

– When I was little, I sang in the choir of the church I attended in the interior of Paraná.

– He likes to cook, he always puts a lot of garlic and onions in his preparations.

– Studied college and postgraduate studies in Aesthetics and Cosmetics.

Naiara Azevedo is a participant in BBB22 — Photo: Instagram reproduction

– She was married to businessman Rafael Cabral, responsible for duos such as Humberto & Ronaldo and Gabriel Gava. Despite the end, her ex-husband even signs the executive production of her new DVD, recorded in December.

– He has already recorded seven DVDs, but he doesn’t know the number of songs he has in his repertoire.

– Ten years ago, it exploded on social media with the parody of a song called “Coitado”. The song went viral on the web and turned Naiara into one of the pioneers of the Feminejo movement.

– His big hit, the song “50 reais”, is based on a real story he lived.

BBB22: Naiara Azevedo was successful with the song ’50 reais’ — Photo: reproduction Instagram

– Dreams of visiting Egypt.

– In 2018, she was a finalist for the “Show dos Famosos”, honoring singers such as Anitta, Shakira, Adele, Claudia Leitte and Joelma.

BBB22: Naiara Azevedo participated in the ‘Show of the Famous in 2018 — Photo: Globo

– In the same year, she was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the Best Country Music Album category.

– He sang at BBB18, at the Femineja party.

Naiara Azevedo, from the group Camarote do BBB22, has already sung at a party at the BBB18 — Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo

– His favorite singers are the sertanejos Chitãozinho, Xororó, Zezé di Camargo, Luciano and Leonardo.

– The singer’s favorite dish is very traditional from Goiânia, where she lives: rice, beans, free-range chicken with pequi and eggplant.

Meet Naiara Azevedo, participant of 'BBB22'

Meet Naiara Azevedo, participant of ‘BBB22’

Want to stalk? #RedeBBB gives you the @:

👉 Instagram: @naiaraazevedo

+ Big Day Marathon: Ana Clara, Rafa Kalimann and Rhudson Victor live the release of the list of BBB participants

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Vyni asked Felipe Neto for help in 2017 after suffering a blow

After Marcos Vinícius, aka Vyni, was announced on “BBB 22”, Felipe Neto discovered that the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved