Naiara Azevedo on ‘BBB22′: feminejo star burst with ’50 reais’, song written after betrayal | TV and Series

In 2016, Brazil met the hit “50 reais” in the voice of Naiara Azevedo. That year, the singer emerged nationally singing the track that was written after a betrayal and has a partnership with Maiara and Maraísa.

Seven years later, Naiara is one of the names of the Camarote team of “BBB22”. The list was announced this Friday (14) and the reality show premieres on Monday (17).

Born in Paraná, Naiara is 32 and lives in Goiânia, Goiás, the base city for most of the country’s stars.

“50 reais”, the singer’s great hit, was composed by her in partnership with Bruno Mandioca, Maykow Melo, Alex Torricelli and Waleria Leão, and was inspired by a personal story of betrayal.

“It was about five years ago. The story was with an ex-boyfriend and after that I never looked him in the face. I was suspicious because he left his Facebook open on my computer and I saw his conversation matching with said whose. And I also saw a message on his cell phone,” said the singer at the time.

The hit is not the only one based on real events. “Nó na throat”, another composition by the singer, follows the same line. “My disappointments inspire me much more than my joys,” he says.

In 2019, the singer recorded her first live DVD and said she was “fulfilling a dream”.

The 22-track album was recorded in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, and was called “Sim”.

“More than having fun, my career has a purpose. It is based on my life story. The ‘S’ is because I had to overcome many obstacles in my career. The ‘I’ is because I had to insist on my dreams and the ‘M’ is for motivation. In addition to doing all this for me, you end up motivating other people. I said yes to my dreams and new challenges”, he explained.

Throughout her career, in addition to Maiara and Maraísa, the singer has also recorded partnerships with Dilsinho, Ivete Sangalo, Sol Almeida, Raí Saia Rodada, among other artists.

“Pegada que desgrama”, “Ex do seu current” and “O nome ela é mulher” are other hits by the singer.

In 2016, in addition to bursting with “50 reais”, Naiara married her manager, Rafael Cabral. The two announced their separation in August 2021.

It was also that year that the singer renewed her wardrobe after going on a diet because of a health problem and losing about 30 kilos.