The three new DualSense colors – Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple – are available in Brazil.

Amazon already has all three products in stock. In case you missed it, see several photos of the new DualSense colors.

With this, the DualSense now has a total of 6 colors available: in addition to the three new ones, we have the standard white, Cosmic Red and Minight Black.

BRL 449.91 in stock 1 new from BRL 499.90 as of 01/14/2022 16:03 Amazon.com.br free shipping BRL 449.91 R$ 499.90 in stock 1 new from BRL 449.91 as of 01/14/2022 16:03 Amazon.com.br free shipping BRL 449.99 R$ 499.90 in stock 1 new from BRL 449.99 as of 01/14/2022 16:03 Amazon.com.br free shipping

BRL 399.00 R$ 469.90 in stock 7 new from BRL 399.00 as of 01/14/2022 16:03 Amazon.com.br free shipping BRL 399.99 R$ 469.90 in stock 28 new from BRL 399.00 as of 01/14/2022 16:03 Amazon.com.br BRL 404.91 R$ 499.90 in stock 8 new from BRL 422.99 as of 01/14/2022 16:03 Amazon.com.br free shipping

All faces of the DualSense Starlight Blue Wireless Controller💙✨

Part of a wide range of galaxy-themed accessories, the vibrant blue design is inspired by the radiant glow of stars that illuminate the cosmos. pic.twitter.com/JaCFS98laC — PlayStation Brasil (@PlayStation_BR) January 14, 2022

A peek at the Nova Pink DualSense Wireless Controller💖✨

Part of a wide range of galaxy-themed accessories, the incredibly vivid pink design echoes the superheated power of erupting stars. pic.twitter.com/Hy3jd4QBwU — PlayStation Brasil (@PlayStation_BR) January 14, 2022