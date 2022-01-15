New DualSense colors, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple, are available in Brazil

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on New DualSense colors, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple, are available in Brazil 4 Views



The three new DualSense colors – Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple – are available in Brazil.

Amazon already has all three products in stock. In case you missed it, see several photos of the new DualSense colors.

With this, the DualSense now has a total of 6 colors available: in addition to the three new ones, we have the standard white, Cosmic Red and Minight Black.

Dualsense Controller - Galactic Purple

BRL 449.91

in stock

1 new from BRL 499.90

as of 01/14/2022 16:03

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dualsense Controller - Nova Pink

BRL 449.91

R$ 499.90

in stock

1 new from BRL 449.91

as of 01/14/2022 16:03

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dualsense controller - Starlight Blue

BRL 449.99

R$ 499.90

in stock

1 new from BRL 449.99

as of 01/14/2022 16:03

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dualsense Controller - Midnight Black

BRL 399.00

R$ 469.90

in stock

7 new from BRL 399.00

as of 01/14/2022 16:03

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

DualSense Controller - White

BRL 399.99

R$ 469.90

in stock

28 new from BRL 399.00

as of 01/14/2022 16:03

Amazon.com.br

Dualsense Controller - Cosmic Red

BRL 404.91

R$ 499.90

in stock

8 new from BRL 422.99

as of 01/14/2022 16:03

Amazon.com.br

free shipping



About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Meteor is seen over Triângulo Mineiro region – 01/15/2022

It looks like something out of a movie, but it happened: a meteor was spotted …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved