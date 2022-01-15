Neymar forgets Flamengo and makes an emotional statement to Santos: “Everything is ready”

Neymar has great affection and gratitude for Santos, the player highlighted his desire to return to the team. This Friday (14), during a live on social media, the ace talked about a possible return to the team. In the broadcast, he showed that he misses the Alvinegro Praiano, the star of PSG talked about what it’s like to play at Vila Belmiro.

“Do you want to return to Peixão in the future? I have a lot (want to play in Peixe again). Saudades do Peixe and play in the village. What I miss the most is playing at Vila Belmiro, what a wonderful stadium. When I would play there, I would say: ‘Hey kids, get everything ready that has a goal today’. Separate the cabin that ‘we are’ arriving’. I scored three goals and it was”, he said.

On another occasion, the player PSG has a contract with the team until 2025. Therefore, it is likely that shirt 10 will remain in the team until the end of the year. bond, but after this period has not yet been considered by the player. While he doesn’t think about the sequence of his career, but his main objective in the team is to win the Champions League.

“I really want the Champions, I really want it, I will give my life for the Champions to come to Paris”, he highlighted. Neymar recovering from ankle injury. With the evolution in his treatment, it is likely that the player will be present in the duels against the Real Madrid, scheduled for the 15th of February, in the Parc des Princes.