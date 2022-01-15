North Korea: Recent missile launch was carried out by railway regiment (PHOTOS)

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220115/coreia-do-norte-recente-lancamento-de-misseis-foi-realizado-por-regimento-ferroviario-fotos-21037743.html

The missile launch detected this Friday (14) by the South Korean military was training by the North Korean railway missile regiment…

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), authorities had ordered the regiment in North Pyongan province, on the border with China, to launch the missiles without warning in order to test their operation in alert situation, having served as practical training. As part of the training, two tactical guided missiles were fired towards the Sea of ​​Japan (also known as the East Sea). “The combat position of the North Pyongan Province Railway Missile Regiment, which demonstrated high maneuverability and success rate in hitting targets in the exercise, was highly valued in the inspection,” KCNA reported, adding that it was decided ” create a proper operational system of rail missiles across the country and find ways to further complete our methods of fighting through rail-borne missiles.” North Korea’s rail-displaced missile system, which carries ballistic missiles on launchers installed and hidden in railcars, was unveiled in September last year.

04:53 01.15.2022 (updated: 05:36 01.15.2022)

The missile launch detected on Friday by the South Korean military was training by the North Korean railway missile regiment, the country’s media reported.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), authorities had ordered the regiment in North Pyongan province, on the border with China, to launch the missiles without warning in order to test its operation in alert situation, having served as practical training.

As part of the training, two tactical guided missiles were fired towards the Sea of ​​Japan (also known as the East Sea).

“The Combat Position of the North Pyongan Province Railway Missile Regiment, which demonstrated high maneuverability and success rate when hitting the targets in the exercise, it was highly valued in the inspection”, KCNA reported, adding that it was decided to “create a suitable operational system of rail missiles across the country and find ways to further complete our methods of fighting through rail-borne missiles”.
North Korea’s rail-displaced missile system, which carries ballistic missiles on launchers installed and hidden in railcars, was unveiled in September last year.

