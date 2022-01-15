Novak Djokovic: tennis player arrested in Australia; what happens now

Novak Djokovic looks down on court

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Djokovic could become the tennis player with the most Grand Slam wins, but could be deported before then for lack of vaccination

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was detained in Australia on Friday (14/01, Brasília time), hours after his visa was revoked for a second time due to lack of vaccination against covid-19.

Lawyers for the 34-year-old athlete, the number one tennis player in the world, have taken action in court to try to overturn what they called an “irrational” judgment.

A hearing on his situation is scheduled for this Sunday in Australia, still Saturday in Brazil (19:30 GMT).

The following day is scheduled for his debut at the Australian Open, a tournament he has won on nine occasions. If he can compete and win this year, Djokovic could become the most successful men’s tennis player in history, with a record 21 Grand Slam titles (Australia Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open).

