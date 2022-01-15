NVIDIA asks partners to pause production of RTX 3090Ti to resolve BIOS issues

Issues encountered may delay the launch of the board

NVIDIA’s new monster card, the GeForce RTX 3090Ti, was quickly revealed during CES 2022. Expectations for the GPU’s arrival are high, but hardware specialist website TweakTown reported this Friday (14) that the company has asked partners one RTX 3090Ti production pause for BIOS troubleshooting.

Other sources also confirmed the information, but at the time of publishing this news the Nvidia has not officially commented. There are no details on what BIOS issues the RTX 3090Ti boards would be experiencing.

After the presentation at CES 2022, the expectation was that the official release date would be revealed for the end of January. Due to the current problem faced by Nvidia, the RTX 3090Ti launch could take place later than expected. There is an expectation for the hardware to be launched on the market in mid-February, but there is no confirmation on the matter.

Meet the GeForce RTX 3090Ti

During CES 2022 some details of the board were confirmed. There will be 40 TFLOPS of single-precision computing power, 78 RT Teraflops, 320 Tensor Teraflops, plus 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps. At too much information that circulate on the internet are rumors than expected from the RTX 3090Ti.



– Continues after advertising –

The board should feature a triple-slot design, almost identical to the original model, with a single 16-pin power connector with up to 450W of power. A significant increase, if true, compared to the 350W of the RTX 3090.

In addition, the card must have a base clock of 1560 MHz and a boost of 1860 MHz, representing higher clocks of 12% and 10%, respectively, compared to the RTX 3090. The card will use the complete GA102 GPU with 10752 CUDA cores and, theoretically, it will offer 1 TB/sec of maximum bandwidth.

With information about the BIOS issues facing the GPU, we don’t know how long it will take for Nvidia to confirm the rest of the card information. The company, therefore, must officially pronounce with more information about the problems encountered.

GPU Specifications

Memories Specifications

General features

design

Resources

extras

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Videocardz, Tweaktown