Official BBB 22 List! Meet participants announced by Globo

Globo announces participants of “BBB 22” and now it’s for real! First name is revealed: Laís Caldas, from the group Popcorn! The 30-year-old doctor works in general practice and was on the front line during the Covid-19 pandemic, before the confinement on reality.

Official and complete list with the group Pipoca and Camarote will be released throughout the station’s programming this Friday (14) and the purepeople will update you in real time with all the details of the new members of the 2022 edition. Check it out below and see photos of participants in the gallery above!

‘BBB 22’ has its first participant revealed: Laís Caldas – Pipoca

Laís is from Crixás, in Goiás. The doctor is finishing her specialization in Dermatology. The formation of the new sister was in João Pessoa (PB) and she returned to her hometown after graduation. Laís defines the pandemic as the most difficult period of her life.

As for herself, she says she’s intuitive and a lot of fun. From the Scorpio sign, Laís confirms the intensity characteristic of the stars. The doctor’s childhood was typical of a small town and she is passionate about animals, having already adopted several types.

Your professional profile on Instagram had 27,500 followers at the time of the announcement of its participation in “BBB 22”, but already grows exponentially, surpassing 100,000.