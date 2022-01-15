‘Ômicron is a new variant with a contamination capacity six times greater than the others, such as Delta’, says health doctor | Mogi das Cruzes and Suzano

Parents from all over Alto Tietê await the arrival of the vaccine against Covid-19, and also follow the growth of cases and hospitalizations caused by the ômicron variant.

Sanitary doctor Gonzalo Vecina highlights that the ômicron is a new variant with a contamination capacity six times greater than others, such as Delta. “That’s why the crowding of hospitals, emergency rooms and UPAs. And worse, health professionals are catching the disease and are having a hard time caring for us.”

Vecina said that what is being observed in Brazil, as was observed in South Africa and England, is that the growth in the number of cases is very large and this lasts around four to five weeks. “In England, when cases started in early December, it was growing. But in mid-January, the number of cases begins to drop, although it is still very high”, concludes the doctor.

He believes that Brazil will also go through a similar scenario. For the doctor, vaccination is the only way to combat the high number of cases and the pandemic. He guides everyone to complete the vaccination schedule and immunize children against Covid-19. “So that the whole of society is protected and with that we can escape this variant and any future variants.”