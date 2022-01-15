Omicron makes pandemic break records in Latin America, says Opas

After causing daily records of new infections in the US and Europe, the Ômicron variant is causing a rise in cases also in Latin American countries. In South America, the increases are particularly noticeable in Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil, as well as in Argentina and Paraguay, where new cases have grown by around 300%.

Across the American continent, the increase in cases in the first week of the year was 250% – 6 million notifications – compared to the same period in 2021, which recorded 2.4 million, informed Carissa Etienne, director of the regional agency of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Variant

Forty-two countries and territories on the American continent have detected the highly contagious Ômicron variant, and in some of them the contamination is widespread, probably through transmission in closed spaces, according to the PAHO director. However, deaths from covid-19 did not increase with the new wave, guarantees the organization. The Americas has 60% of its population vaccinated and PAHO expects 70% to be immunized by June 1.

The US still registers most of the new cases, which also advance in Canada. The Caribbean, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic have the highest numbers of new infections. In Central America, they are especially high in Belize and Panama.

Peru recorded a record 24,288 new Covid cases on Tuesday as a third wave of the pandemic hits the country, which has the highest Covid-19 death rate in the world, with 6,122 deaths per million inhabitants. , according to France Presse’s balance sheet based on official figures.

Mexico, with 126 million inhabitants, has also recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days, with a record of more than 30,000 positive cases on Saturday.

In the midst of this spike in contamination, the Mexican president himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was infected for the second time with covid-19, although he said he is “very well” and feels only a slight discomfort. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES)

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

