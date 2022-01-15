On Endrick’s return, Palmeiras wins Atlético-GO and advances in Copinha

This Saturday, Palmeiras and Atlético-GO dueled for the third phase of Copinha. In Diadema, Verdão won 3-0, with goals from Fabinho, Gabriel Silva and Vitinho. Endrick entered the field in the 26th minute of the second half, returning to the team after recovering from covid.

Thus, the team led by Paulo Victor Gomes awaits the winner of the duel between Internacional and Portuguesa to know the opponent of the round of 16. The teams will face each other this Saturday, at 15:00 (Brasília time).

The game – In the first half, Verdão opened the scoring after five minutes. After a short corner kick, Giovani crossed in the area and Fabinho went up free to head towards the back of the goal.

Shortly after, at 13 minutes, Palmeiras extended. Jhonatan managed a great move on the left, getting rid of the marking, and found Gabriel Silva, who pushed into the nets.

At 31, Atlético-GO arrived with great danger. After crossing, Daniel went up alone and headed in the corner, but the goalkeeper from Palmeiras stretched out and managed to defend.

In the second stage, right in the first bid, Gabriel Silva had a great chance of making the third. The attacker was launched, he was face to face with the goalkeeper Leo, who made a great save.

On his first move of the game, Endrick rushed into the area, I was tackled and the referee awarded a penalty. Vitinho went for the kick and scored the third for Verdão.

Canaan eliminates Juventus with a late goal

In a match played at the same time, Canaã eliminated Juventus with a goal from Victor Manoel in the 49th minute of the second half. The opponent of the Bahian team in the round of 16 will be the winner of the duel between Flamengo and Oeste, which will play this Saturday, at 19:30 (Brasília time).

