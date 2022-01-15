On penalties, Santos beats Ferroviária and guarantees classification in Copinha

It was a heart test. Even playing almost the entire second half with one more player, Santos drew 0-0 with Ferroviária on Friday night, at Arena da Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, and secured classification for the round of 16 of Copinha in the penalty shootout by 5 to 4. Goalkeeper Diógenes saved a kick and all the Peixe beaters scored (Lucas Pires, Pedrinho, Fernandinho, Rwan and Weslley Patati).

In the round of 16, Peixe will face Fluminense, who eliminated Ponte Preta with a 3-0 victory. The game should take place next Sunday, at a place and time that will still be announced by the Paulista Federation.

The game

Meninos da Vila finished for the first time in the match at seven minutes. After a good steal from João Victor in the attack field, Lucas Barbosa received in the middle and risked for the goal. The ball, however, came out with little force and ended up passing to the right of the goal.

With twelve minutes in, Ed Carlos received a throw from the right of the attack and fought with the opponent to keep the ball. Shirt 16 broke away from the marker and managed to cross into the penalty area. The cross ball accurately hit the head of Rwan Seco, who deflected towards the goal, but stopped in a safe defense of Benassi.

After the first half of the initial stage, Lucas Barbosa put in a beautiful pass to Weslley Patati from the right of the penalty area. In an attempt to finish with force, shirt 7 stopped in defense of Benassi in two periods.

In the 41st minute, Weslley Patati received an open pass from the right of the penalty area, cut to the middle and had room to finish. The hit ball ended up leaving the left of the goal, passing close to the post.

In the first minute of the second stage, referee Flávio Roberto Mineiro Ribeiro expelled Ferroviária’s left-back, Victor Hugo, after an elbow attack on Santos’ number 7, Weslley Patati.

At 15 minutes, Weslley Patati received speed on the left and tried to cross into the area. The low ball passed the markers and reached Rwan Seco, who got rid of the defender to risk a shot placed. The kick, however, went out without direction and went to the right of the goal.

With 31 minutes played in the final stage, Sandro Perpétuo took the ball to the area and was blocked by the defender. The ball was left for Rwan Seco who straightened his body and tried a low shot, without success, which went through the bottom line.

In extra time Lucas Pires hit a good shot for Victor Michell on the counterattack. Shirt 9 overcame the defenders and tried to finish with the ball in the air. With a lot of force, the shot went out to the left of the goal.

DATASHEET

RAILWAY 0 (4) X (5) 0 SANTOS FC

Location: Fonte Luminosa Arena, in Araraquara (SP)

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022

Time: 19:30

Referee: Flavio Roberto Mineiro Ribeiro

Assistants: Orlando Massola Júnior and Gabriel Rodrigues Santos

Yellow Cards: (SFC) Jhonnathan and Fernandinho; (AFE) Dreifke

Red Card: (AFE) Victor Hugo

Santos FC: Diogenes; Sandro Perpétuo, Derick, Jair and Lucas Pires; Jhonnathan (Matheus Nunes), João Victor (Pedrinho) and Ed Carlos (Fernandinho); Weslley Patati, Lucas Barbosa (Victor Michell) and Rwan Seco. Coach: Elder Campos

Railway: Benassi; Vinicius Oliveira, Welton (Patrick), Dreifke and Victor Hugo; Malheiro, Ian Luccas (Caio) and Pedro Acácio (Xavier); Jhoninha, Luan (Diogo) and Pedro Paulo (Modesto). Coach: Leonardo Mendes