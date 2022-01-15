OnePlus 10 Pro raises BRL 87 million in just 1 second of sales | Cell

The new super-powerful OnePlus 10 Pro cell phone did well on the international scene and raised the equivalent of BRL 87 million in just one second of sales. The first batch sold out immediately this week, during sales in online stores in China.

It is estimated that Oppo has sold between 18 and 21 thousand devices, a phenomenon that is possible in a country with 1.4 billion inhabitants, of which a good portion is eager for technological innovations. Pricing for the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at 4,699 yuan ($4,090) and goes up to 5,299 yuan ($4,615) for the version with the most storage.

2 of 2 OnePlus 10 Pro was announced this week with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor — Photo: Playback/Gizmochina OnePlus 10 Pro was announced this week with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor — Photo: Reproduction/Gizmochina

The phone’s datasheet includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and a pixel density of 525 ppi. The refresh rate is adaptable and can reach 120 Hz, a factor that gives greater fluidity in the transition of images. Still in this sense, it is worth noting that the display has a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and has little interference from edges.

The cameras are accommodated in a black module that stands out on the back of the cell phone. The arrangement has three lenses, which are organized as follows:

48 MP main

50MP Ultra Wide

8 MP telephoto

The camera technology relies on Sony IMX789 components for the main lens and Samsung ISOCELL JN1 for the ultra-wide. Two of the sensors reserve optical image stabilization, a feature capable of guaranteeing more accurate recordings even in motion.

Other outstanding specifications are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm and 8 or 12 GB RAM. Storage, in turn, also delivers variations that can be 128 GB or 256 GB.

The battery used to power the OnePlus 10 Pro is 5,000 mAh. The cell phone supports 80W power charging in wired mode and 50W in wireless mode, which also allows reverse charging.

It is important to note that the phone may reach other regions soon, but it should not land in Brazil. The manufacturer has no commercial representation here.

with information from Gizmochina and GSM Arena