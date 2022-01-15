OneXPlayer Mini is the Nintendo Switch-style portable PC you’ve always wanted

With an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor and up to 2 TB of storage, the device promises to run AAA games

The portable PC market is becoming more and more attractive, bringing a wide variety of models, specs and prices to heat up the fight with Valve’s Steam Deck as well as the Nintendo Switch.

One of the most recent products in this segment is the OneXPlayer Mini, officially launched yesterday (13) by One-Netbook.

Unlike rivals like the Aya Neo, which use AMD Ryzen processors, the OneXPlayer Mini bets on an 11th Gen Intel i7-1195G7 CPU (Tiger Lake) with four cores and 8 threads, which promises to run some of the Triple A games available today.

The Intel chip has Turbo Max frequency up to 5.0 GHz and accompanies a Integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU with 96 Execution Units, which according to the manufacturer reaches a performance equivalent to that of an NVIDIA GeForce MX350.



– Continues after advertising –

A highlight of the OneXPlayer Mini is the RAM memory: they are 16 GB LPDDR4x running at 4266 MHz in dual-channel configuration. Available storage configurations include 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions.

In order to maintain a good performance when running games, the laptop uses a high speed custom cooler and an aluminum heatsink with two copper ducts for better heat transfer.

Betting on performance and portability

The model can be considered as a compact version of the existing OneXPlayer, bringing 7-inch multi-touch Full HD laminated IPS display – with a somewhat unconventional resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, 323 pixels per inch density and 100% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

The battery comes with a capacity of 10,455mAh. It is important to note that it supports Ultra-fast charging, capable of filling 50% of its charge in just 20 minutes and to complete 99% in 1 hour. The device comes with a 100W GaN charger for this.



– Continues after advertising –

The device has two USB Type-C ports and one native USB-A 3.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connections.

One PC, Many Possibilities

The manufacturer points out that the OneXPlayer Mini is a complete PC with Windows 11 pre-installed, It can be used for all kinds of activities besides games. With the OneXDocking accessory, the notebook can be docked in the base, gaining support for Ethernet connection, mouse, keyboard and external monitors, in addition to any other USB accessories.

Common weight of 587 grams, OneXPlayer can be easily handled and transported. Its construction uses PC/ABS polycarbonate. In terms of buttons, it has linear, analog and digital directional triggers, in addition to the traditional commands found in other similar devices.

Using custom software players can configure controller mapping, fan speed, power mode, resolutions and other functions.

OneXPlayer Mini Specifications

Screen: 7 Inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1200 pixels) multitouch

Processor: Intel I7-1195G7

GPU: Intel Iris Xe with 96 EU

RAM memory: 16 GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

Battery: 10,455 mAh with fast charging support

Charger: 100W GaN

Connectivity: 2x USB ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Speakers: Dual stereo speakers

Dimensions: 10.23 x 4.1 x 0.9 inches

Weight: 587 grams

OneXPlayer Mini launch and price

OneXPlayer Mini is now available for purchase on manufacturer’s official website. Promotional launch prices start at US$1,039 for the entry-level version with 512GB of storage – an amount equivalent to R$5,750 in a direct conversion, excluding shipping costs and taxes. Check all launch values:

OneXPlayer Mini 16GB/512GB – US$ 1,039

– US$ 1,039 OneXPlayer Mini 16GB/1TB – US$ 1,179

– US$ 1,179 OneXPlayer Mini 16GB/2TB – US$ 1,379

God of War on PC: a great port that exploits (almost) all the capabilities of the hardware

Game runs well from entry-level hardware to high-end machines



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: One-Netbook