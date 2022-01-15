ONS raises high forecast for Southeast hydroelectric reservoirs

Above-average rains help plant lakes to recover after year of water crisis

Rene Moreira/Estadão Content Furnas hydroelectric plant, in Minas Gerais, is one of the most important in the Southeast



THE National Electric System Operator (ONS) raised the bullish forecast for the reservoirs of the hydroelectric plants of Southeast/Midwest in January, due to heavy rains that occur in both regions. In the previous week, the ONS predicted that the capacity of the plants’ lakes would be at 40%; now, the forecast is 41.4%, with rainfall 6% above average for this time of year. In relation to the other regional subsystems, the North has 54.7% of the total capacity, the North East, 75.5% and the South, which goes through a drought, 35.4%. The forecast of rains increased in the Northeast – from 155% of the historical average for the month, it went to 159%; in the North, from 205%, it went to 210%, and in the South, it was reduced from 29% to 27%. However, the energy load on the system is expected to drop by 1.6%. The situation of the reservoirs is important to be accompanied by the effects it can generate for consumers: with the lack of rains in 2021, the government created a new flag for electricity bills, the ‘water crisis’ flag, which increased the cost of energy.