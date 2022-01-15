Palmeiras does not reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen and gives up on Lucas Alario

Palmeiras and Bayer Leverkusen did not reach an agreement for the loan of Lucas Alario and the negotiation was closed this Friday (14). The club follows behind a striker to close the gap requested by Abel Ferreira.

Since last Wednesday (12), Alviverde and the player have seen the negotiation with good eyes and, since then, the club has negotiated with the Germans. The Palmeiras board tried more than one form of offer, but the models were not of interest to Bayer.

The German club is also looking for a front man and, with each onslaught of Palmeiras, it put more obstacles to the business. As long as he doesn’t close with a striker, he’s not willing to negotiate Alario.

Palmeiras’ idea was to have the Argentine on loan until the end of the season and that his arrival would be in time for the Club World Cup. Alviverde has until January 24 to send the final list of athletes to FIFA.