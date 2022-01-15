Palmeiras, Internacional, Vasco, Cruzeiro, Flamengo and São Paulo play for Copinha today (15th); check out the games | fans
Abhishek Pratap 31 seconds ago News 0 Views
Another day of full round this Saturday (15) by Copinha. Promise of good games and with the possibility of some great teams getting the classification for the next phase of the tournament.
Check out the Copinha games this Saturday (15):
11am: Canaã-BA x Juventus-SP – broadcast elevensports.com and Paulistão Play
11am: Atlético-GO x Palmeiras – SporTV
3pm: Desportivo Brasil-SP x Iape-MA – elevensports.com and Paulistão Play
3pm: International x Portuguese – SporTV
17:15: Osasco Audax-SP x Vasco – SporTV
7pm: Retro-PE x Cruzeiro – SporTV
19:30: Flamengo vs Oeste-SP – SporTV
9:45 pm: São Paulo vs São Caetano – SporTV
READ TOO
Understand why Chelsea asked Flamengo to return Kenedy ahead of schedule
Globo journalist agrees with Botafogo, reporter reveals 6th reinforcement at Palmeiras and more: press highlights
Endrick, Oscar, Haaland and more: news from the international ball market
Bayern Munich: Alphonso Davies is removed by possible cardiac sequelae of Covid-19
‘Is this guy under-20?’: Player answers Casimiro after being questioned at Copinha
Atlético-MG gets complicated in court and has a sales block on three players; understand
Check Also
January 15, 2022 | 07:49 Streets of Timóteo are in a chaotic situation after the …