Palmeiras, Internacional, Vasco, Cruzeiro, Flamengo and São Paulo play for Copinha today (15th); check out the games | fans

Credit: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

Another day of full round this Saturday (15) by Copinha. Promise of good games and with the possibility of some great teams getting the classification for the next phase of the tournament.

Check out the Copinha games this Saturday (15):

11am: Canaã-BA x Juventus-SP – broadcast elevensports.com and Paulistão Play

11am: Atlético-GO x Palmeiras – SporTV

3pm: Desportivo Brasil-SP x Iape-MA – elevensports.com and Paulistão Play

3pm: International x Portuguese – SporTV

17:15: Osasco Audax-SP x Vasco – SporTV

7pm: Retro-PE x Cruzeiro – SporTV

19:30: Flamengo vs Oeste-SP – SporTV

9:45 pm: São Paulo vs São Caetano – SporTV

