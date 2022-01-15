Palmeiras loses Alario, and Inter looks for reinforcements in the MLS

The telenovela Palmeiras e Lucas Alario has finally come to an end. And it didn’t have a happy ending. Bayer Leverkusen rejected Alviverde’s proposal, which already focuses on finding new options to wear the number 9 shirt. Internacional seeks reinforcement in the same position, but already has some names that interest: Brian Rodríguez, from Los Angeles FC, and Ezequiel Barco , from Atlanta United, both from MLS, and David, from Fortaleza.

Palm trees without Alario

Palmeiras and Bayer Leverkusen have not reached an agreement, and Lucas Alario, 29, will not be a player for the club alviverde. Alviverde agreed to pay for the athlete’s one-year loan, but the Germans refused all forms of payment offered. The São Paulo club had already agreed the conditions for him to play at the club for a year. The striker and his agent were interested in him being a starter in a top team, with a view to being called up to the World Cup.

Image: Playback/Instagram

Inter eye in the MLS

Internacional is still on the ball market looking for reinforcements and has one priority at the moment: hiring players for the attack. In recent days, the Rio Grande do Sul club made an official proposal to three players who work in the sector: David, from Fortaleza, Brian Rodríguez, from Los Angeles FC, and Ezequiel Barco, from Atlanta United. The last two from MLS (Major League Soccer). The simultaneous negotiations denote exactly the lack of the cast.

Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY

SPFC gives up on Soteldo

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, said that negotiations with Soteldo were ended. The representative pointed to the financial values ​​of the business as a reason for the Morumbi team to have given up. “We are no longer negotiating with Soteldo. But who knows, one day. When I say ‘maybe one day’, I remember Calleri’s example. The fans wanted Calleri, and so did we, and he came later, as long as it met the budget responsibility”, explained Casares to Sportv.

Image: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Paulinho is introduced

The Corinthians board presented today (14) its first reinforcement for 2022: midfielder Paulinho. With two World Cups under his belt and immortalized in the history of the Parque São Jorge club by being a protagonist in the conquests of the Libertadores Cup and Club World Cup in 2012, the player did not hide his tactical preference and expressed his desire for new cups for Timão.