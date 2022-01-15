Palmeiras’ negotiation for Alario has ‘carte blanche’ from Leila, European competition and ‘no’ from Leverkusen; see backstage

ESPN.com.br found out why Bayer Leverkusen did not accept the negotiation for Lucas Alario with Palmeiras

the crowd of palm trees once again it went from expectation to frustration over the signing of a striker. After several names probed in the last few weeks, the ball of the moment was Lucas Alario, of Bayer Leverkusen. This Friday (14), the São Paulo team watched ships, after the Germans refused.

THE ESPN.com.br investigated the backstage of the frustrated negotiation and points out why, once again, Palmeiras was unable to close a deal for a top scorer.

According to a source heard by the report, Leverkusen “pushed” the talks with Palmeiras without the intention of actually closing the deal. The idea of ​​the German club was to tire Alviverde from demands and make him give up on Alario.

After refusing a loan with an option to buy, but without financial compensation, Leverkusen demanded an immediate payment from Palmeiras. Anderson Barros, with Leila Pereira’s endorsement, made a new offer, which was promptly refused.

The São Paulo team, then, was even willing to buy Alario, something that Leverkusen also discarded.

What weighed in the definitive ‘no’ of the Germans was the absence of a striker to replace the Argentine’s departure. According to the report, Bayer Leverkusen, which competes not only for Bundesliga, but also the final phase of the Europa League, did not want to rely solely on Patrik Schick as a striker option.

There were other clubs keeping an eye on Alario too, like Mallorca and Betis, both from Spain. Even with the interest of Europeans, it was important for Alario to compete in the Club World Cup with Palmeiras and to appear for an interesting showcase, for those who know how to fight for a spot in the Argentine team that will compete in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Palmeiras were confident that they were, at first, the only ones that could count on the endorsement of Alario’s staff for the loan with an option to buy in contract. However, the exit alternative was closed by Bayer Leverkusen.

From now on, Alario continues to be part of the German squad and as an option on the bench, something seen as ‘fundamental’ by Leverkusen for the planning of the season. And Palmeiras follows behind a 9 to satisfy a desire of the coaching staff – and also of the fans.