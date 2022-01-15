Palmeiras scores twice in the beginning, beats Atlético-GO and advances in Copinha – 01/15/2022

Palmeiras completely dominated the match against Atlético-GO and won 3-0 today’s clash (15), at Inamar District, in Diadema. The triumph guaranteed a spot for Verdão in the round of 16 of Copinha and eliminated Dragão from the tournament.

With only 14 minutes of ball rolling, the São Paulo team was already winning 2-0, with goals from Fabinho and Gabriel Silva. Even with the advantage, Palestra maintained their aggressiveness and managed to expand at 30 minutes of the second stage, in the penalty suffered by Endrick and converted by Vitinho.

Alviverde should return to the field in the second (17), for the fourth phase of the competition. The team will face the winner of the duel between Internacional and Portuguesa. The teams face each other later, at 15:00.

success formula

Palmeiras started the match attacking Atlético-GO and managed to score with just six minutes of ball rolling. After a short corner kick, Giovani crossed to Fabinho, who beat the defender at the first post and sent it to the back of the net. The midfielder had already opened the scoring in the previous game (4-0 victory over Mauá) also anticipating the defense at the first post.

continuous pressure

The advantage in the score did not diminish the impetus from Palmeiras, which continued to press the Rubro-Negro. At 14, Jhonatan won the tackle against Michel, advanced on the left and rolled to Gabriel Silva, inside the area. Alone, the striker only had the job of pushing into the net.

At 26, Vitinho had the chance to extend his head, but the ball ended up going over the goal. Atlético-GO’s response also came in the air, with Lucas, at 31. Goalkeeper Mateus showed security and made a great save.

At the end of the first stage, Palestra still had two good chances to expand. In a very fast counterattack, Vitinho came out in front of the goalkeeper, at 38 minutes, but he hit the defender and only got the corner. At 42, Giovani hit a right cross and Leo managed to palm the ball.

Second time

Verdão returned to a thousand per hour in the second stage and Léo made another spectacular save with one minute. Face to face with the archer, Gabriel Silva tried to hit the ball, but Léo switched hands to avoid the goal.

The goalkeeper was the highlight of the Goiás team, also saving Giovani’s kick, at 10, and Kevin’s free-kick, at 23. Atlético-GO’s best chance in the second half came in the 17th minute, when João Lucas advanced crossed from left to Daniel. Goalkeeper Mateus appeared to block and avoid what would be the goal of honor.

Endrick comes in very well once again

Away in the last five days because of covid-19, striker Endrick stepped onto the field only in the 27th minute of the second half. It was enough to take the ball once to enter the area with danger and be taken down by Kleberson. In the penalty kick, Vitinho touches the left corner, taking any chance from the goalkeeper, who hit the side.

At 47, he saw the goalkeeper in front and risked a high kick from before midfield. The beautiful move, however, was far from ending in a goal.

A crowd that delays, but sings and vibrates

Palmeiras fans had a beautiful party in Diadema, occupying most of the stands in the Inamar District. However, many of them did not arrive before 11 am and missed the team’s first goals, which came in the first 14 minutes of the game.

Players come back well from covid

Coach Paulo Victor had two important returns, from athletes who were with covid, to assemble the Palmeiras team. jonathan tested negative yesterday (14), trained with the cast and started. The young Endrick, the team’s highlight in the tournament, also had his negative test, but not only today (15) and, therefore, he did not have time to work with the rest of the cast, acting for only about 20 minutes.

The cubs of the Academy who acted before the Dragon were: Mateus; Garcia, Naves (Ruan Santos), Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan (Ian); Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho (Pedro Lima) and Jhonathan (Kevin); Vitinho, Giovani (Lucas Sena) and Gabriel Silva (Endrick).

Ambulance triggered

Apparently with a lot of pain in his left leg, striker Jean Carlos left the match at 27 of the second stage. Shortly after, the Dragon forward went to an ambulance at the stadium to receive a better diagnosis of his injury.