Palmeiras: Toronto FC agrees to give Soteldo in negotiation for a defender wanted by Palmeiras

Placed as one of the options considered interesting in the market, the gringo may end up playing for the MLS in 2022

THE palm trees remains one of the main centers of attention in the transfer market, precisely because it is one of the clubs considered favorites for the titles that made the most signings for the 2022 season. The team led by Abel Ferreira ran against time, precisely thinking about taking advantage of the news in the Club World Cup.

The main “discussion” recently has been about striker Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen, who is not making life easier for Palmeiras leaders, refusing the first proposal made. The intention at the moment is to present a definitive purchase offer, but the talks are still hot, even if they haven’t beaten the hammer.

However, if on the one hand the optimism is great for the number 9, one of the defenders who were treated as a possibility recently seems to be further and further away from Palestra Itália. Mexico’s Tigres defender Carlos Salcedo is very close to signing with Toronto FC, a club from Canada, but which plays in Major League Soccer.

The curious thing is that the negotiation may end up involving another striker, who also had his name linked to Verdão recently. According to Michael Singhj, the defender could also be part of a negotiation that would involve Yeferson Soteldo going to the Mexican club, but so far, there is no more concrete information.

After Murilo’s arrival, precisely to add quality to the sector, which has Gustavo Goméz and Luan as holders, the board took their foot off the accelerator when it comes to names in this position, causing any ongoing negotiations to cool off, opening the way for other clubs to move forward in this transfer window.