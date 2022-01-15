Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO: see probable Verdão lineup and where to watch the game for Copinha

Named as one of the favorites to win the São Paulo Junior Cup, the palm trees continues its saga in the competition facing Atlético-GO for the third phase of the competition this Saturday (15), at Estádio Distrital do Inamar, in Diadema (SP), at 11 am (from Brasília).

With three wins and a draw so far, Verdão faces Goiás only without being able to count on their biggest revelation, 15-year-old striker Endrick, who is still away for having diagnosed Covid-19.

Tested positive along with the jewel, midfielder Jhonatan no longer shows signs of the disease in his exams and is released for the match.

Moreover, all the other players who were vetoed or were relocated to train with the professional squad have already returned in the 4-0 rout against Mauá FC on Thursday (13).

Team starter in Copinha, Fabinho scored his first goal in the competition in the last match and ensures that the group is focused and prepared for the duel against Atlético-GO.

– We know the quality of the opponent and that’s why we’ll need to play a great game to advance to the next stage. The championship is narrowing and we need to be very focused to win this match. We are preparing for this and God willing, we will move forward in Copinha.

Check out the match info:

PALMEIRAS x ATLÉTICO-GO

Place: Inamar District Stadium, Diadema (SP)

Date/Time: 1/15/2022 (Saturday), at 11:00 am (Brasília time)

Referee: Rodrigo Gomes Paes Domingues

assistants: Fernando Afonso Gonçalves de Melo and Alexandre Basílio Vasconcellos

where to follow: SportTV

PALM TREES

Mateus; Gustavo Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Jhonatan ; Giovani, Gabriel Silva and João Pedro (Vitinho)

Coach: Paulo Victor Gomes

Embezzlement: Endrick (Covid-19)

