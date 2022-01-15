Participant is ‘cancelled’ for being against ‘Mais Médicos’ program | BBB

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago Health Comments Off on Participant is ‘cancelled’ for being against ‘Mais Médicos’ program | BBB 7 Views


Laís was against the ‘Mais Médicos’ programInternet reproduction

Published 01/14/2022 21:53

Rio – The doctor Laís was barely announced as a member of the Pipoca group of “BBB 22” and is already giving the talk. Netizens discovered that in 2013 she participated in a demonstration against the program “Mais Médicos”. In the photo in question, Laís appears next to friends with a poster with the words: “There is no shortage of doctors. There is a lack of health management”. At the time, the president of Brazil was Dilma Rousseff.

Because of this post, netizens believe that the participant is a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro. “New Sarah Andrade”, commented a person on Twitter, referring to the participant of “BBB 21”.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Adalia Rose, youtuber with ‘Benjamin Button syndrome’ who had millions of followers, dies at 15 | World

Adalia Rose Williams, a young woman famous for her millions of followers on social media …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved