Participant is ‘cancelled’ for being against ‘Mais Médicos’ program | BBB

Laís was against the ‘Mais Médicos’ programInternet reproduction

Published 01/14/2022 21:53

Rio – The doctor Laís was barely announced as a member of the Pipoca group of “BBB 22” and is already giving the talk. Netizens discovered that in 2013 she participated in a demonstration against the program “Mais Médicos”. In the photo in question, Laís appears next to friends with a poster with the words: “There is no shortage of doctors. There is a lack of health management”. At the time, the president of Brazil was Dilma Rousseff.

Because of this post, netizens believe that the participant is a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro. “New Sarah Andrade”, commented a person on Twitter, referring to the participant of “BBB 21”.