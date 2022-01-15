patients report one more symptom of the new variant

In general, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 presents the same symptoms as the previous strains in milder conditions, however, patients in the United Kingdom have reported diarrhea after infection with the variant.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, about 20% of those infected may have diarrhea. It is worth remembering that it is important to evaluate the symptoms as a whole and not individually.

Also according to the university, patients should seek medical help in the following cases: diarrhea persists for two days; very thirsty, dry mouth or skin; little or no urine; blood in the stool; severe abdominal or rectal pain; and fever above 39º.

+ Omicron advances unchecked across the country and threatens to cause a new collapse in health systems

In an interview with Business Insider, Claire Steves, a scientist involved in the Zoe Covid Symptoms Study, said that the most reported symptoms of Omicron are more like a cold, especially in people who have been vaccinated.

The study uses a smartphone app to record how people are feeling every day across the UK. It offers a comprehensive view of how Covid-19 symptoms have changed over the course of the pandemic.

Runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat were the top five symptoms among people in the UK who have tested positive for Covid in recent weeks. Meanwhile, 44% of people in this group reported a persistent cough and 29% reported a fever. Loss of taste or smell was even less common.

