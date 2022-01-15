Patricia Abravanel cheers for Tiago even after nephew points out homophobia

Presenter Patricia Abravanel, aunt of Tiago Abravanel, declared her support for the singer after his entry into BBB22 was confirmed. The statement comes even after her nephew criticized her for a homophobic line last year. On her Instagram, Silvio Santos’ daughter called the artist “courageous” and promised to watch Globo’s reality show.

“I can’t believe it! How brave! I’ve never watched a BBB, now I’m going to have to watch it! I don’t even know what day goes by! How brave! Imagine the butterflies in his belly! My God! May he surprise us and conquer us even more with your charisma, cheerful and sensitive personality! I’ll be in the crowd and try to keep up! Abrava Takes BBB! ​​I’m sure Brazil will fall in love with you even more! Go ahead, Tiago Abravanel”, wrote Patricia.

In 2021, Tiago used his social media to counter a comment from his aunt. At the time, the then presenter of Vem Pra Cá had mocked the acronym LGBTQIA+ and asked for greater understanding of gay people from people she called “conservatives”.

“I think in the first place, sexual orientation is not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of respect. You don’t have to be like me, but you have to respect who I am and that’s final. It’s not a matter of tolerance, auntie, of Calm down. People suffer because of it, people die because of it. When a man or a gay couple is walking on Avenida Paulista and has a light bulb on their head, there is no time to explain: ‘Look, just a minute, let me explain to you that we’re dating and you have to respect…’. There’s no time to explain”, he vented.

In all, BBB22 will have ten famous and ten anonymous in its cast. In addition to Abravanel, other well-known public figures who will be on the reality are dancer Brunna Gonçalves, singers Linn da Quebrada and Naiara Azevedo, influencer Jade Picon, actress Maria, athlete Paulo André Camilo and surfer Pedro Scooby. The reality show premieres this Monday (17).

Check out Patricia Abravanel’s post below: