Patrícia Abravanel will watch reality TV by Tiago: ‘Brave’

Patrícia Abravanel is already cheering for her nephew, Tiago Abravanel, at “BBB 22”. The grandson of Silvio Santos was confirmed yesterday as one of the members of the box in the new edition of the reality show on TV Globo.

“I can’t believe it! How brave! I’ve never watched a BBB. Now I’m going to have to watch it! I don’t even know what day goes by! How brave! Imagine the butterflies in your belly. My God! May he surprise us and conquer us even more with his charisma, cheerful and sensitive personality.”

In the same publication on Instagram, Patricia said that she will be in the crowd and try to accompany her 34-year-old nephew on the reality show. “I’m sure Brazil will fall in love with you even more! Go ahead”, added the presenter.

Coming from a powerful family in entertainment — he is the son of Cíntia Abravanel, the first daughter of Silvio Santos — the “new BBB” was involved in a family controversy in June 2021 when he rebutted a comment made by Patrícia on the program “Vem Pra Cá” , from SBT.

On the occasion, Silvio Santos’ daughter minimized homophobia, asked for understanding with those who “is still learning” and mocked the acronym LGBTQIA+. “Sexual orientation is not a matter of opinion. It is a matter of respect,” said the artist at the time.

Marriage to TV Producer

Tiago Abravanel is married to Fernando Poli, a TV producer, with whom he has been in a relationship for almost seven years. The actor’s love life became public in 2019, when Larissa Manoela shared a photo of the two with the caption: “The most beautiful couple”.