Paulinho analyzes physical condition and talks about not skipping steps to return 100% to Corinthians

The midfielder Paulinho was officially presented as a Corinthians player for 2022. Despite his great record, the Corinthians player has not been on the field for about six months and, therefore, his physical preparation is one of the main focuses in this pre-season.

In a press conference held this Friday, Paulinho said he still does not know if he will be able to play for a full match in his debut game. The player reinforced that, in the period of inactivity, he continued training at home, but that an athlete’s routine makes a difference in preparation.

“I’m still young (laughs)“, said Paulinho before comparing his physical condition today with that of his first spell at Timão. “Physically, as I said, it’s different to train at home and I trained a lot at home. It’s a different routine. Here I believe the process is faster. I will try to be 100% as soon as possible. I’ll do it with the commission, with balance, without skipping steps“, completed the steering wheel.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, makes its season debut on January 25th. Timão hosts Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena, for the first game of the group stage of the Paulista Championship.

“Hard to say if I’m fit at 90 minutes because it’s very complicated, mainly for the period that I was stopped. I trained at home, but it’s not the same. I want to get to my level and 100% as soon as possible. Regardless of the time Sylvinho will need, I will prepare myself as quickly as possible to be at his disposal.“, concluded Paulinho.

