Paulinho is honest about the dispute with Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG and opens the game about being a striker at Corinthians

Club idol was officially presented this Friday (14)

After eight years away from the Corinthians, Paulinho was presented this Friday (14) as new reinforcement of the club for the season.

The midfielder, who signed with the Parque São Jorge team until the end of 2023, spoke about the experience he had in Chinese football of acting more as a striker than in midfield, but admitted preference in his original position.

“My characteristics remain the same. Obviously, in the last three years, working in China, I played a little more ahead due to the need of the coach, who was the [Fabio] Cannavaro, and then he advanced me a little more to play practically as a second striker. But it’s not my job. You all know that he is a second midfielder, who comes to the front, who has this characteristic,” he said.

Ídolo do Corinthians, Paulinho played 167 matches and scored 34 goals for the club in the period from 2010 to 2013. He was champion of the CONMEBOL Libertadores It’s from Club World Cup in 2012, after winning the Brazilian championship, in 2011. Afterwards, it still earned a Paulista championship, in 2013, before being negotiated with the tottenham for 20 million euros (R$ 60 million at the time).

Asked about the club’s intentions for the season, the midfielder preferred to keep his “feet on the ground” with regard to titles, mainly because he faced competition from opponents who have stood out in recent years as Flamengo, palm trees and Atlético-MG.

“We all know about the charge within Corinthians. A club like Corinthians always has to think about being on top. The main thing is that we think about ourselves. Obviously we have very strong opponents, but for our goals we have to think about our work. This is the most important one,” he said before adding:

”Now there’s the preparation part, soon the Paulista Championship starts and we have to be focused. The main thing is to do our work and think about ourselves. Step by step and with your feet on the ground’‘ he concluded.