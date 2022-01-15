Paulo André Camilo, from BBB22, is inspired by Neymar and has already flirted with Juliette on social networks | BBB22

– Inspired by athletes like Neymar, Usain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton.

– He is a Flamengo fan and has already received a message with encouragement from Gabigol.

Paulo André is a participant of BBB22 — Photo: Instagram reproduction

– It is very connected with music. As a child, he became a drummer at church and the first thing he did when he got a better financial situation was buy a drum set.

– He had the dream of being a father early and he fulfilled it in August 2021, at the age of 23, with the birth of little Paulo André Jr.

BBB22: Paulo André at the birth of his son — Photo: Grazi Belucio

– Flirted Juliette, BBB21 champion, on social media during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Paulo André Camilo has already flirted with Juliette on social media — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

– Alongside his father, he runs Champions of the Future, a social project for sports initiation in Vila Velha, where he lives, with the objective of developing athletics in the region.

Meet Paulo André Camilo, participant of ‘BBB22’

Want to stalk? #RedeBBB gives you the @:

👉 Instagram:@iampauloandre

