Paulo Sousa reveals ‘review’ with Flamengo idols – Flamengo

In addition to recognizing some of the time when he played professionally, the Portuguese commented on a conversation with King Zico

Last Thursday (13), the technician Paulo Sousa gave a long interview on the FlaTV channel, on YouTube. The painting ‘Fala, Paulo Sousa’ aired at night and yielded several interesting facts about the Portuguese coach. In one of the questions, the commander spoke a little about great Flamengo idols who marked his career, such as Mozer and Aldair. In addition, he revealed a ‘review’ with Rei Zico, as soon as he was hired by Mais Querido.

— I had the opportunity to experience football victories and experiences with some of them. Mozer went through Benfica and marked my story. Ricardo Gomes was also a very important defender in my growth. They were extraordinary for my growth. I met Aldair in Dortmund, with top quality. I also met Ronaldo (Phenomenon) at Inter. He was a player who marked at least a decade of world football – he said, before finishing:

— Zico is a great reference in the history of Flamengo. I recently lived with him. I saw him on TV, lavishing his poetic streak on football, then I met him in Japan. We competed against each other. I experienced with some chills all the humanism he has and what I was able to experience with him in football – concluded the Flamengo coach.

After the interview, the details and the already famous ‘romanticism’, Paulo Sousa follows the intense training routine at CT Vulture’s Nest. The Portuguese, and his coaching staff, are in a period of heavy work with the players, right after returning from vacation. This week, for example, the athletes in Flamengo didn’t have a day off and they have everything under control, whether it’s arrival time, food and even the use of cell phones.