PC ports were released at the request of studios

Sony has decided to launch its exclusive titles on computers and the endeavor seems to be paying off. But where did this idea to bring PlayStation games to PC come from? According to Cory Barlog of SIE Santa Monica, this was a request from the in-house studios.

Speaking to Game Informer about the launch of God of War for the platform, Barlog explained the motivations that led the Japanese giant to invest time in ports – even after all these years maintaining the exclusivity of properties on consoles.

I think it was the studio collective saying that this was a really good idea and that we should be investing in it. Eventually, I think it got to that point of reflection. When we submitted so many ideas in the suggestion boxes, they would say, “I’m tired of hearing all this. Alright, let’s do it.” It’s a process. We’re still figuring out as a company and as individual studios how to do that and what the process and strategy will be.

In the same interview, the director also said that he “has no idea” if God of War Ragnarok will come to computers: “it’s in Sony’s hands”.

PlayStation Studios works on more than 25 PS5 games

But the Japanese giant’s efforts aren’t just focused on PC ports. In November, SIE boss Jim Ryan reiterated that PlayStation Studios is currently working on 25 PS5 games. Check out the details!