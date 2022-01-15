Pedro Scooby at ‘BBB22’: surfer is a master in giant waves and ex of Luana Piovani and Anitta | TV and Series

Surfer and presenter Pedro Scooby, participant of “BBB22”, was born Pedro Henrique Vianna, but became known by the nickname of the character of “Scooby Doo”.

One of the main free surfing athletes in the world, recognized for catching giant waves, he was also known for his marriage to actress Luana Piovani. They have been married for six years and have three children.

Pedro Scooby also dated Anitta in 2019. In the same year, he started dating model Cintia Dicker, whom he married in 2020.

2 of 2 Pedro Scooby kisses Cintia Dicker in Sapucaí — Photo: Reginaldo Teixeira/CS Eventos Pedro Scooby kisses Cintia Dicker at Sapucaí — Photo: Reginaldo Teixeira/CS Eventos

He is 33 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and started surfing at the age of 5.

Also in 2012, he participated in the reality show “Nas Ondas”, shown on “Esporte Espetacular”. And in 2014, he won a series on the OFF channel, called “Pedro Vai Pro Mar”, in which he shows his travel routine, adventures and a lot of surfing.

Used to facing great challenges, Scooby believes that the most important thing is to have his feet on the ground, love in his heart and be surrounded by people who love him, says the statement about his participation.

In Big Brother Brasil, as in life, he says he won’t take the competitive spirit. “I’m a guy who likes to live,” he says. Accustomed to freedom, the limits of confinement can bother you. But the parties will be moments of great fun for him, who says he’s a night out and says he likes to enjoy it.