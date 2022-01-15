Pedro Scooby, from BBB22, has already recorded a song with Arlindo Cruz and loves to ride horses | BBB22

– Born and raised in Curicica, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, he currently lives in Portugal.

– Surfed for the first time at age 5, with his father.

– The nickname Scooby comes from childhood, when friends called him that because he talks fast and looks like the dog from the cartoon “Scooby-Doo”.

– He has three children with actress Luana Piovani and has the children’s names tattooed on his chest: Liz, Bem and Dom.

2 of 4 BBB22: Pedro Scooby has three children with actress Luana Piovani — Photo: Instagram BBB22: Pedro Scooby has three children with actress Luana Piovani — Photo: Instagram

– He set up a skateboard rink as a gift for his kids in his backyard.

– Arlindo Cruz composed “O surfista e o sambista” for him. Pedro even shares the vocals of the song with the singer.

– He loves to ride a horse: “At 5 years old, surfing came into my life and, at 6, came the horse”.

3 of 4 BBB22: Pedro Scooby likes to ride horses — Photo: Instagram reproduction BBB22: Pedro Scooby likes to ride horses — Photo: Instagram reproduction

– He had an accident in Nazaré in 2017, which left him with a scar on his head, which is visible whenever he shaves his hair.

– He has a vegetable garden at home and shares the care of the plants with his wife, actress and model Cintia Dicker.

4 of 4 BBB22: Pedro Scooby shares the care of the garden with his wife, model Cintia Dicker — Photo: Instagram reproduction BBB22: Pedro Scooby shares the care of the garden with his wife, model Cintia Dicker – Photo: reproduction Instagram

– He commanded the program “Pedro vai pro mar”, on Canal OFF, where he showed his life surfing giant waves around the world.

Meet Pedro Scooby, participant of ‘BBB22’

Want to stalk? #RedeBBB gives you the @:

👉 Instagram: @pedroscooby

👉 Facebook: /pedroscooby

👉 TikTok: @pedroscooby