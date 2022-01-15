People infected with Omicron are 91% less likely to die, study says

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on People infected with Omicron are 91% less likely to die, study says 3 Views

Compared to the Delta variant, those infected with Ômicron are 52% less likely to be hospitalized and 91% less likely to die from Covid-19. The findings are part of a study by researchers at the University of Berkeley, California, who are associated with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a US health agency.

Scientists analyzed epidemiological data on positive cases for Covid-19 in patients in the Southern California healthcare system from 11/30/21 to 1/1/22. We studied 52,297 cases of people with Ômicron and 16,982 cases with Delta infections.

Hospital admissions occurred in 235 and 222 of the cases with infections by the Ômicron and Delta variants, respectively. According to the researchers’ data, the symptomatic admission rate was 53% lower with Ômicron. Individuals with the new strain were also 74% less likely to need a bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In the colored illustration, various viruses are represented3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1)

First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by the WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images

In the colored illustration, various viruses are represented***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

This is because the alteration has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images

In the color image, a man is positioned on the left. he sneezes***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against the other variants and spreads faster.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

In the color image, a man is lying on a bed with his hands on his head.***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

Body aches, headaches, fatigue, night sweats, a feeling of a scratchy throat and an increase in heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/Getty Images

In the colored illustration, various viruses are represented***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example.Pixabay

In the colored illustration, various viruses are representedomicron-what-is-known-about-the-variant

The emergence of the variant is also an unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images

In the colored illustration, various viruses are represented***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

The first is that the variant began development in the mid-2020s, in a poorly tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images

In the colored illustration, various viruses are represented***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

The second is that the emergence of Ômicron may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and least likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, developed in it, and then re-contaminated a human.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images

In the colored illustration, various viruses are represented***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images

In the color image, a woman looks out the window. She is standing and wearing a mask***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

Afraid of a new wave, countries have increased restrictions to contain the spread of the new variant.Getty Images

In the color image, the World Health Organization building is in main focus.***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it has been spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low.Getty Images

In the color image, a person is lying on a hospital gurney and another person in blue has his hands on her arm. everyone wears masks***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining ground.Walrus Images/ Getty Images

In the color image, a person in blue puts a cotton swab into the mouth of a seated elderly man.***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of Health.Walrus Images/ Getty Images

In the color image, a person is sitting while someone injects their arm.***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

Due to the ability of the variant to spread, the WHO advises people to vaccinate themselves with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitized.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images

In the color image, a woman looks out the window. She is standing and wearing a mask***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5)

The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments are preferred.JuFagundes/ Getty Images

0

In addition, the mean duration of hospitalizations was 3.4 days shorter for cases of the Ômicron variant. The data reflect a 69.6% reduction in length of stay.

The new strain has quickly achieved global spread and is already responsible for the majority of infections in the United States. However, according to the researchers, the risk of severe cases associated with Omicron infections, compared to previous variants of the coronavirus, remains unclear.

“Omicron variant infection was associated with a substantial reduction in the risk of serious clinical end points and a reduced risk of lengths of hospital stay,” the paper concludes.

The research was published on the MedRxiv platform. This is a pre-print and has not been peer-reviewed. As such, the findings cannot yet be used to guide medical practices. Although the funding is from the CDC, the results and conclusions do not necessarily represent the official position of the agency.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

REvil ransomware group arrested by Russian police

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) announced this morning that it has …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved