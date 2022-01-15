People infected with Omicron are 91% less likely to die, study says

Compared to the Delta variant, those infected with Ômicron are 52% less likely to be hospitalized and 91% less likely to die from Covid-19. The findings are part of a study by researchers at the University of Berkeley, California, who are associated with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a US health agency.

Scientists analyzed epidemiological data on positive cases for Covid-19 in patients in the Southern California healthcare system from 11/30/21 to 1/1/22. We studied 52,297 cases of people with Ômicron and 16,982 cases with Delta infections.

Hospital admissions occurred in 235 and 222 of the cases with infections by the Ômicron and Delta variants, respectively. According to the researchers’ data, the symptomatic admission rate was 53% lower with Ômicron. Individuals with the new strain were also 74% less likely to need a bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by the WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) This is because the alteration has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against the other variants and spreads faster.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Body aches, headaches, fatigue, night sweats, a feeling of a scratchy throat and an increase in heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example.Pixabay omicron-what-is-known-about-the-variant The emergence of the variant is also an unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The first is that the variant began development in the mid-2020s, in a poorly tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The second is that the emergence of Ômicron may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and least likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, developed in it, and then re-contaminated a human.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Afraid of a new wave, countries have increased restrictions to contain the spread of the new variant.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it has been spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining ground.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of Health.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Due to the ability of the variant to spread, the WHO advises people to vaccinate themselves with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitized.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments are preferred.JuFagundes/ Getty Images 0

In addition, the mean duration of hospitalizations was 3.4 days shorter for cases of the Ômicron variant. The data reflect a 69.6% reduction in length of stay.

The new strain has quickly achieved global spread and is already responsible for the majority of infections in the United States. However, according to the researchers, the risk of severe cases associated with Omicron infections, compared to previous variants of the coronavirus, remains unclear.

“Omicron variant infection was associated with a substantial reduction in the risk of serious clinical end points and a reduced risk of lengths of hospital stay,” the paper concludes.

The research was published on the MedRxiv platform. This is a pre-print and has not been peer-reviewed. As such, the findings cannot yet be used to guide medical practices. Although the funding is from the CDC, the results and conclusions do not necessarily represent the official position of the agency.