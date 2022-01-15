Persona 6 may be PS5 exclusive [rumor]

One of the most popular RPG series of recent times, persona — franchise spin-off Shin Megami Tensei — was even more popular with the public with the release of persona 5 and later of Persona 5 Royal.

While P5 could be enjoyed in 2016 by a large portion of players for having versions for both PlayStation 3 and PS4, things could be a little different in the next title in the series. That is, if the rumor currently circulating about persona 6 to be PS5 exclusive for real.

The rumor originated on the channel of YouTuber NatetheHate, a leaker specializing in the spin-off of SMT. According to him, persona 6 must be announced during the celebration of the 25 years of the series. In addition to being exclusive to Sony, the new game would also be PlayStation 5 exclusive, skipping the previous generation of branded consoles.

it is not news that P6 be in production. Last year, Atlus announced that it was hiring professionals specifically to act in the wake of persona 5. As the company celebrates the 25th anniversary of the franchise, one can imagine that such an important period would be the ideal occasion for the reveal of a new title.

In a related note, the leaker further states that Persona 4 Golden, the improved version of P4, is expected to be re-released on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles later this year.