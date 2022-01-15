Piovani says he will not comment on Pedro Scooby in reality

Actress Luana Piovani, 45, spoke for the first time tonight, after the confirmation of her ex-husband, Pedro Scooby, on “BBB 22”. Without saying anything, she said that she would not watch the reality show on Rede Globo and would not provide ‘entertainment’ to the public.

Through stories on Instagram, she said she was on a trip, but declared that she was aware of the great public attention on what she could say about Pedro Scooby’s presence on “Big Brother Brasil 21”.

Hi people! Me here at the airport boarding to go to São Paulo. I just finished the comments and you are all frying for me to comment. I’m going to comment what you want: that I’m not going to comment on “BBB” because I don’t watch it, I’ve never watched it in my life and I’m not going to see it now. I’ll end up knowing some things here on social media.

In addition to warning that she will not watch the program, the actress took the opportunity to welcome new followers and reinforced that she will not bring ‘entertainment’ aimed at what will happen in the most watched house in Brazil.

Anyway, I like to use social networks to do other things and not to comment on Big Brother because I don’t watch it. So, I don’t think you’ll find the entertainment you’re looking for here, but I’m loving that you’ve been following me. We are in a larger tribe, right? So, welcome to you who are coming. Have a nice weekend and enjoy.

Relationship

Scooby and Luana Piovani started dating in 2011. In 2013, the two got married and together they had three children: Dom, Liz and Bem. which they called their most intimate moments.

However, in 2019, the marriage officially came to an end. But the soap opera between the two is still going strong: Luana and Scooby exchange barbs on social media and live in a war about raising their children.

I hope everything gets resolved soon and we’ll be fine. Sad. I never wanted to take this story to the internet and people like judges judge. Anyone who knows me knows how I am as a father and that I would never want to harm my children.

vented Scooby, in 2020, when he fought with Luana about the amount of child support.

Memes

Shortly after Pedro Scooby’s announcement on “Big Brother Brasil 22”, a shower of memes putting Luana Piovani going to get the surfer at Rede Globo to take care of the children took over the internet.

Fans of “BBB 22” joked that Luana Piovani will be on duty at Rede Globo’s door for Pedro Scooby to ‘turn around in the thirties’ to continue on the reality show and help with the care of the children.