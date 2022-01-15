Platform Do Not Disturb has almost 10 million registrations

With 9.55 million registered phone numbers, the Não Me Perturbe platform allows people to block calls from telemarketing companies, telecom companies and payroll loan companies. But it does not block calls, for example, from health plans or retail networks.

According to Conexis Brasil Digital, which brings together telecommunications and connectivity companies, most of the blocked numbers are in the state of São Paulo, with 4.594 million registered numbers. São Paulo also has the largest customer base in the country, with 71.8 million cell phones and 10.7 million landlines. In second place in the ranking of blocked phones is Minas Gerais, with 856 thousand numbers, followed by Paraná with 844 thousand and Rio de Janeiro with 587 thousand entries. The Federal District has the highest proportion of telephones registered on the platform, with 297 thousand registered numbers, which represents 5.8% of the fixed and mobile telephone base in the DF.

The Não Me Perturbe platform, in operation since July 2019, is part of the sector’s self-regulation measures to improve the relationship with consumers. From 2019 to 2021, the number of registered users reached almost 10 million. During 2021 alone, more than 2 million numbers were registered.

Anyone who wants to block their mobile and landline numbers must register directly on the site or through Procons across the country. Blocking occurs within 30 days after registering on the site.

After the implementation of the platform, a 20% drop in complaints from users of telecommunications services was observed.