Pokémon Unite will have Brazilian Portuguese and will be in the World Championship

Pokémon Unite will receive a Brazilian Portuguese version on early 2022. In addition, the MOBA similar to League of Legends will also be part of pokemon world championships, a series of Pokémon game competitions taking place in August in London.

The forecast is that the total prize pool will reach the mark of $1 million (about R$ 5.5 million at the current dollar exchange rate). More team information, qualifiers will be announced soon.

The date for the update has not yet been set, but the game will receive support for five other new languages: Bahasa (Indonesia), Hindi (India), Russian, Thai and Turkish. A new tournament mode will also be added, where users will be able to compete on equal terms, regardless of the items their pokémon have on hand (Held Items).

The title is available free of charge to the Nintendo switch and devices android and iPhone (iOS).

