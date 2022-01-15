Poor countries reject 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine close to expiration

In December, poor countries rejected around 100 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 that were donated with a very short expiry date, a representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday.

On several occasions, the World Health Organization (WHO) accused rich countries of holding back vaccines and offering immunizations to poor countries very close to expiration, which it classified as “moral shame”.

At the end of December, Nigeria incinerated more than 1 million donated doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that were very short-lived and expired before they could be used.

According to Unicef, which has a logistical role in the distribution of vaccines, countries are refusing to receive immunizations very close to the end of their validity.

In December, “more than 100 million doses were rejected,” UNICEF supply director Etleva Kadilli told a committee at the European Parliament. “Most of the denials are due to the expiration date”, he stressed.

Kadilli explained that countries need doses that can be conserved for some time to be able to plan vaccination campaigns and reach populations that live in areas of difficult access.

In October and November, 15 million doses offered by the European Union were refused by poor countries. Of these, 75% were AstraZeneca vaccines, which would have a shelf life of less than ten weeks when actually delivered.





Worldwide, 9.4 billion doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today. However, the official pointed out that more than 90 countries have not reached the goal of vaccinating 40% of the population by the end of 2021. “More than 85% of the African population, that is, 1 billion people, have not yet received the first dose” , highlighted Tedros.