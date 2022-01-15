Portugal registers more than 40 thousand cases of covid for the 3rd day in a row

Portugal recorded this Friday more than 40,000 cases of covid-19 for the third consecutive day, numbers never seen before throughout the pandemic, in addition to 34 deaths.

The latest bulletin from Portugal’s Directorate-General for Health (DGS) reports 40,090 positive diagnoses, slightly below the record reached last Wednesday of 40,945 infections.

Today, 34 deaths were also recorded, the highest number since March last year, although far from the peaks that were recorded during the strong wave that affected the country just a year ago, which reached 300 deaths a day.

The Portuguese Minister of Health, Marta Temido, recalled today the lines of ambulances that existed a year ago at the doors of hospitals and highlighted that currently with vaccination and less aggressiveness of the ômicron variant, the situation is different.

“A year ago we were under a very strong wave, we all remember very well the ambulances, the pressure on the oxygen networks, the lack of available beds (…) Today we don’t have that, the levels of intensive care use are perfectly sustainable”, he told Portuguese TV channel “TVI”.

There are currently 1,699 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Portuguese hospitals, 162 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), numbers unchanged from the previous day.

The 14-day incidence rose again and reached 3,813.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although the transmission rate (Rt) has declined and is now at 1.19.

Portugal, with 10.3 million inhabitants, has accumulated 1,814,567 cases and 19,237 deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The National Statistics Institute revealed today that almost 10% of deaths in Portugal in 2021 were due to covid-19.