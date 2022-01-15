President of São Paulo ends soap opera: “We have no more negotiations with Soteldo” | São Paulo

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, said this Friday, in participation in the Live da Central do Mercado no ge, that the club no longer has any negotiations with Toronto FC for Soteldo.

According to the Tricolor representative, the talks for the Venezuelan striker stopped after São Paulo reached the financial limit within its responsibilities.

– Soteldo is a great player, who would go down well in São Paulo. But I cannot do what the other administrations have done. And this is not a criticism, just a question of manager profile. I go to the limit of my financial responsibility. So we have no more negotiations with Soteldo – he said.

São Paulo came to be optimistic about the hiring of Soteldo at a given time. The final proposal, within the limit mentioned by Casares, was a one-year loan with an option to purchase 50% of the rights with a fixed amount at the end of that period.

But during this week, Soteldo and the Canadian team decided to start asking for higher values, outside of those that were in the final proposal of the Tricolor, which made the Brazilian team retreat and give up later.

– We hope that one day he can wear the São Paulo shirt, as long as São Paulo can make the operation profitable. Soteldo is a great player, but we are no longer negotiating. But maybe one day. I remember the example of Calleri. Twisted wanting and he came at a later time. Of course I wanted Soteldo and more players. But I can’t cross the line,” added Casares.

Casares reveals how the negotiation to hire Nikão went

For this season, São Paulo has announced the signings of Alisson, Rafinha, Jandrei, Patrick and Nikão, in addition to having renewed Arboleda’s contract, which the president considers a reinforcement.

