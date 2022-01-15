President of São Paulo says that Pablo “is not part of the plans for the future” and explains the situation | São Paulo

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, spoke about Pablo’s situation during an interview with Live da Central do Mercado no ge this Friday. The representative reinforced that the striker is not in the plans for the 2022 season, but that he respects the player’s wishes and is waiting for an agreement.

– Pablo was hired by the former management for a figure that is the highest in the history of São Paulo. That doesn’t mean he didn’t contribute. He contributed, but at the moment he is not part of the plans for the future. And São Paulo wants to solve it… He didn’t want Ceará, he had Santos, he didn’t want either. We hope that what comes will be good for the institution – said Casares.

Pablo was hired in 2019 by São Paulo after standing out for Athletico-PR, but he couldn’t stand out like before at Morumbi. Last season, he was a reserve most of the time and, despite the 13 goals during the year, he did not convince the fans.

– Pablo was an investment of R$ 26 million. In my possession, São Paulo was notified by Athletico to pay the debt balance. São Paulo, in the previous administration, paid one part and did not pay the other. And it was already running because 40, 50% of the purchase was missing. We pay. But now we want the end to be good for the athlete and, mainly, for the institution – he added.

Now, after refusing offers from Ceará and Santos, Pablo offered an agreement to São Paulo to give up the two years they still have on their contract since Tricolor pays off the debt it has with him for late 2020 and 2021 salaries. is interested in returning to play for Athletico.

– Our football department talks to Pablo’s father, who takes care of his career, and works to make a good deal. Care must exist, because we have already invested R$ 26 million. Pablo has everything to shine again. But everything has details,” added Casares.

