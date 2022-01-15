PUBG owner decided to sue Garena, Apple and Google over clones • Eurogamer.pt

Krafton, owner of PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG: Mobile, has filed a lawsuit in which it targets several well-known companies for what it considers clones of its battle royale.

As reported by TechCrunch, Krafton specifically targets Garena and its Free Fire games, which it considers shameless clones of its game and even points to Apple and Google because they feature their games on their digital stores.

Previously, Krafton and Garena had already faced each other in court when the game Free Fire: Battlegrounds was released, which earned him the accusation of “conscious copyright infringement”. The two companies reached an agreement, but that agreement did not apply to the United States and now, Krafton has decided to take the case to the courts in the United States.

Recent releases, such as Free Fire Max, have again encouraged Krafton to sue Garena, claiming that Garena’s games copy PUBG’s mechanics and features, textures, mechanics, structure and even objects.

For Krafton, Garena continues to make money by copying its ideas and has decided that it will no longer allow it.

In addition to including Apple and Google in its lawsuit, for continuing to distribute the game, Krafton decided to include YouTube in the lawsuit for hosting Free Fire videos, which violate the company’s copyright.