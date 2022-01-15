Queiroga felt the blow for Doria to start vaccinating children against covid-19

posted on 01/15/2022 06:00



Minister Queiroga – (credit: Myke Sena/MS)

Minister Marcelo Queiroga, of Health, felt the blow that São Paulo had taken the lead in vaccinating children against covid-19 across the country and having held a ceremony along the same lines as the one he did when applying the first immunizer against the new virus. coronavirus — in nurse Monica Calazans, from Hospital Emílio Ribas, who received CoronaVac at a time when the federal government boycotted the urgency of obtaining the drugs. Queiroga went to a social network to criticize the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, for participating in yesterday’s event and accusing him of playing politics with the pediatric dose.

“Politician @jdoriajr underestimates the population. He has the vaccines from @govbr and the Brazilian people in his hands on the platform. He thinks this will take him out of the 3%. Give up! Your marketing will not change the face of your management. Paulistas deserve someone better”, he published.

The minister is appointed as a candidate for an elective position in Paraíba, in the next elections, and in recent months he has been harshly criticized for abandoning the technical stance to fully align himself with Jair Bolsonaro – from whom he intends to gain support to enter public life. In São Paulo, the President of the Republic practically launched Minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, of Infrastructure, for the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in the October election.

In opinion polls, however, Bolsonaro performs poorly, something that can contaminate whoever he intends to support electorally. All polls have presented the president with something like 22% of the popular vote.

obstacles

Queiroga, by the way, was accused of delaying pediatric vaccination, including placing a public hearing as a condition for the ministry’s decision-making — in which space was opened for characters opposed to the immunization of children, led by Bolsonar deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF). ). All this because he did not want to displease Bolsonaro, who has been attacking the application of pediatric doses. In the end, the ministry recognized the urgency and need to immunize the public between 5 and 11 years old.

However, on the social network, the minister was unaware of the obstacles he imposed on the arrival of doses. “Pediatric vaccines arrived in Brazil in record time! Soon after authorization from the regulatory agency, the pharmaceutical company started producing doses and guaranteed that this was the best possible schedule. The Ministry of Health guarantees that all parents who want to vaccinate will have vaccines! “, he stated.

Doria ignored Queiroga’s criticism, but did not stop attacking Bolsonaro. He accused the president of inhumanity in opposing pediatric vaccines. “I regret, as a governor, as a father, as a citizen and as a Brazilian, the postponements made by the federal government, through the Ministry of Health”, he said.