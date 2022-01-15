Real estate funds close fourth session in a row and end the week with gains of 0.84%

The IFIX – index that gathers the most traded funds on the Exchange – closed the session this Friday (14th) up 0.66%, at 2,782 points. It was the fourth increase in a row for the indicator, which ends the week with gains of 0.88%.
This Friday’s session (14th) was marked by the largest battery of dividend distribution from real estate funds in January. Almost 200 FIIs deposit earnings for shareholders today. Of the total, 55 are part of Ifix.
According to analysts, the monthly distribution of dividends is one of the main attractions of real estate funds. In addition to allowing for recurring income, the feature is tax-exempt.
In 2021, some real estate funds showed a return with dividends – without considering the share appreciation – of up to 18%, as was the case with Urca Prime Renda (URPR11).
Today, the dividends that will be distributed range from R$0.07 to R$2.75, an amount that will be paid by the CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11). The amount is equivalent to a monthly dividend return of 2.02%. All the details of the “Super Friday” you can check along the FII Center.
Biggest highs this Friday (14):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|BCFF11
|BTG Pactual Fund of Funds
|Titles and Val. Mob.
|5.73
|RCRB11
|Rio Bravo Corporate Income
|Corporate Slabs
|4.51
|AIEC11
|Autonomy Buildings
|Corporate Slabs
|3.17
|XPML11
|XP Malls
|malls
|2.75
|HGRE11
|CSHG Real Estate
|Corporate Slabs
|2.33
Biggest casualties of this Friday (14):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|HSLG11
|HSI Logistics
|Logistics
|-2.38
|FIGS11
|General Shopping
|malls
|-1.04
|MCCI11
|Mauá Capital
|Titles and Val. Mob.
|-0.82
|KFOF11
|Kinea FoF
|Titles and Val. Mob.
|-0.71
|DEVA11
|Devant
|Titles and Val. Mob.
|-0.59
Source: B3
HSI Malls confirms purchase of Paralela mall, in Bahia, and tenants delay rent of FII Torre Norte
Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:
HSI Malls (HSML11) confirms the purchase of part of the Paralela mall, in Salvador.
In a statement to the market this Thursday (13), the HSI Malls fund announced the conclusion of the purchase of 51% of Shopping Paralela, in Salvador (BA), and another 100% of the property’s expansion area, which is currently leased Unime, faculty of the Cogna group.
In October, the fund had signed a commitment to acquire the properties and the transaction was subject to procedures such as auditing the assets and approving the deal at a general meeting.
Having overcome all the conditions, HSI Malls confirmed the payment of R$ 432 million for the spaces that, together, represent 37 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA). Management expects the transaction to generate an additional result of R$29 million over the next 24 months, equivalent to R$1.84 per share.
Opened in 2009, Shopping Paralela is located in the Alphaville region of Salvador and houses 263 stores. Unime college has a lease agreement until February 2029, which can be renewed for another ten years.
With the acquisition, the fund will have 6 assets and a GLA of 166 thousand square meters in the states of Alagoas, Bahia, Acre and São Paulo.
Renters of Torre Norte (TRNT11) delay rent and fund predicts dividend reduction
The FII Torre Norte informed the shareholders that it did not receive, until the night of this Thursday (13), the payment of the December rent from some of the fund’s tenants.
According to the management of Torre Norte, the delay would reduce the next dividend distribution by approximately R$0.06 per share.
At the same time, the fund received all payments that were outstanding for the month of November, an amount equivalent to R$ 0.05 per share.
Considering the delay in December and the regularization of defaulters in the previous month, the fund confirms the reduction of R$ 0.01 per share in the next dividend distribution.
The FII Torre Norte portfolio is composed of a single property, which bears the same name as the fund, which is located in the Centro Empresarial das Nações Unidas, in São Paulo (SP).
In recent weeks, the fund received two proposals for the sale of the high-end office building, which totals a GLA of 62,500 square meters. The offers reach R$ 525 million.
FII Torre Norte is analyzing the proposals received and, if it considers them valid, will convene an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the sale of the property, the fund’s only asset.
today’s dividends
Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Friday (14):
|ticker
|Background
|Performance
|HGRE11
|CSHG Real Estate
|BRL 2.75
|HGLG11
|CSHG Logistics
|BRL 1.75
|URPR11
|Urca Prime Income
|BRL 1.67
|HCTR11
|Hectare
|BRL 1.60
|REC11
|REC Receivables Real Estate
|BRL 1.46
|BCRI11
|Real Estate Receivables
|BRL 1.35
|DEVA11
|Devant Real Estate Receivables
|BRL 1.35
|HGCR11
|CSHG Real Estate Receivables
|BRL 1.25
|MFII11
|Merit Real Estate Development I
|BRL 1.25
|VRTA11
|Truth factor
|BRL 1.19
|HGBS11
|Hedge Brasil Shopping
|BRL 1.10
|PLCR11
|Plural Real Estate Receivables
|BRL 1.05
|XPCI11
|XP Real Estate Credit
|BRL 0.97
|OUJP11
|Ourinvest JPP
|BRL 0.95
|FEXC11
|BTG Pactual CRI Fund
|BRL 0.93
|EQIN11
|NCH EQI HY
|BRL 0.93
|BTCR11
|BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit
|BRL 0.91
|RBVA11
|Rio Bravo Income Retail
|BRL 0.91
|BBPO11
|Progressive BB II
|BRL 0.90
|BLMG11
|Bluemacaw Logistics
|BRL 0.90
|TRXF11
|TRX Real Estate
|BRL 0.90
|KNRI11
|Kinea Real Estate Income
|BRL 0.88
|RBRL11
|RBR Log
|BRL 0.85
|GALG11
|Guardian Logistics
|BRL 0.84
|VISC11
|Vinci Shopping Centers
|BRL 0.81
|SADI11
|Santander Real Estate Papers
|BRL 0.77
|HGRU11
|CSHG Urban Income
|BRL 0.76
|SDIL11
|SDI Rio Bravo Renda Logística
|BRL 0.76
|GTWR11
|Green Towers
|BRL 0.74
|VILG11
|Vinci Logistics
|BRL 0.70
|XPSF11
|XP Selection Fund Of Funds
|BRL 0.70
|VIFI11
|Vinci Financial Instruments
|BRL 0.66
|MALL11
|Malls Brasil Plural
|BRL 0.65
|SARE11
|Santander Rent Income
|BRL 0.65
|XPLG11
|XP Log
|BRL 0.64
|KFOF11
|Kinea FoF
|BRL 0.61
|HFOF11
|Hedge Top Fo 3
|BRL 0.60
|HGFF11
|CSHG Imobiliário Fof
|BRL 0.58
|HSLG11
|HSI Logistics
|BRL 0.58
|RCRB11
|Rio Bravo Corporate Income
|BRL 0.55
|XPPR11
|XP Properties
|BRL 0.55
|BCFF11
|BTG Pactual Fund Of Funds
|BRL 0.54
|RECT11
|REC Real Estate Income
|BRL 0.54
|TEPP11
|Tellus Properties
|BRL 0.51
|BRCR11
|BC Fund
|BRL 0.50
|VINO11
|Vinci Offices
|BRL 0.50
|RBFF11
|Rio Bravo Background
|BRL 0.47
|RBRP11
|RBR Properties
|BRL 0.46
|FIGS11
|General Shopping Active E Income
|BRL 0.37
|VSLH11
|Versailles Real Estate Receivables
|BRL 0.12
|XPCM11
|XP Corporate Macaé
|BRL 0.11
|MXRF11
|Maxi Income
|BRL 0.09
|BLMR11
|Bluemacaw Renda+ Fof
|BRL 0.08
|TORD11
|EI Tordesillas
|BRL 0.08
|KISU11
|kilima
|BRL 0.07
Source: InfoMoney
Real estate spin: Google bets on hybrid work and should spend US$ 1 billion on its own buildings
Alphabet’s Google is set to spend $1 billion to buy its own offices in London, maintaining a key presence in the UK capital at a time when companies struggle to know how to manage employees’ work habits.
The purchase and renovation of the Central Saint Giles complex, to which it moved in 2011, is being carried out as the company completes the construction of its giant new headquarters in the United Kingdom in the King’s Cross area, which has a swimming pool, massage and exercise.
The latest purchase is a bet by Google that tech workers will want to go back to the office — at least temporarily. Google said in a statement on Friday that it will renovate offices to add more flexible workspace for teams.
In August of last year, Google approved 85% of employee requests for remote work or relocation once its offices fully reopened. The company expects around 60% of its employees to work in the office a few days a week, with around 20% able to apply to work permanently from home.
