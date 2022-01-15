Reckoning announced by Disney • Eurogamer.pt

Disney, together with Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Archosaur Games, announced a new game within the Avatar universe, called Avatar: Reckoning.

According to information, Avatar: Reckoning is an MMO shooter for Android and iOS only. It is being developed by the Chinese studio Archosaur Games, responsible for hits such as Dragon Raja. The game engine used will be Unreal Engine 4.

“Avatar: Reckoning will transport players to never-before-seen areas of Pandora, where they will meet new Na’vi clans fighting to defend their home, battle mighty GDR troops looking to exploit the moon’s resources, and encounter spectacular extraterrestrial creatures – both solo as well as dynamic multiplayer matches. Players will level up their Avatar, equip powerful weapons, and battle through single-player story missions, co-op and PvP modes with innovative hand-crafted combat. Tailored to touchscreens. Built with Unreal Engine 4, Avatar: Reckoning will deliver cutting-edge visuals for mobile devices when it launches this year.”

This new mobile game will be released later this year, but there is no specific date yet.

Not to forget that this will be the second game within the Avatar universe scheduled for this year, joining Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, scheduled for PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Google Stadia.



