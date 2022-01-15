Reinforcement pronounces on controversy involving Neymar I Bolavip Brasil

Player spoke about the situation at his presentation conference and recalled the situation in which he got involved with the Brazilian ace

Vasco moved a lot in this transfer window to be able to reinforce his squad for this season. Gigante da Colina managed to close with some reinforcements for 2022 and hopes to have a strong squad to achieve its main objective for this year, in which the carioca club seeks to gain access to the elite of national football.

One of the reinforcements that arrived at the Carioca team, the right-back Weverton, who was in Red Bull Bragantino, was presented as an official reinforcement of the team. One of the details of his press conference was his speech in relation to a controversy in which he was involved, in which the star Neymar was one of the protagonists.

In an official presentation conference, the young defender spoke about a remarkable move. During a training session for the Brazilian national team, Weverton, who at the time was a Cruzeiro player, gave Neymar a pen and ended up being fouled. The PSG ace would not have liked the attitude and gave the boy a tug.

“It doesn’t bother me. It was a good thing for me, for the visibility. But I don’t like it when they come to me and say I got here because of Neymar. I work a lot, people will see my potential. I want to show this to the Basque nation. But I don’t like people seeing me as the guy who gave Neymar the pen.”, said Weverton.

“I am very happy to be here at Vasco and I will do my best to put the club back in its rightful place. I didn’t come here for a walk. I’ve been a Basque since I was a kid. My grandfather is sick from Vasco. When the proposal arrived, he was very happy. The whole family was happy, but my grandfather is really rooting for Vasco”, highlighted the Vasco reinforcement in a press conference.