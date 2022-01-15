Rift Apart hides an easter egg that has not yet been discovered • Eurogamer.pt

Insomniac Games challenged the community to discover a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart easter egg that is still a secret.

Through social networks, the company shared a Tiktok where you can see a museum with busts of various creatures that appear in their latest game. This suggests that somewhere there is a portal to a secret museum.

In Going Commando, Insomniac hid a museum that you could only enter at a certain time and through a specific portal, while in 2016’s Ratchet, hangars with art and 3D character models were hidden.

It looks like the same was done in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the challenge was released to the community.

There’s an easter egg yet to be uncovered in #RatchetPS5. Will you be among the first to find it? Check-out @PlayStation‘s latest TikTok for a hint!https://t.co/z5mnJnQYcE — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) January 13, 2022