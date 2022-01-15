Rodrigo Caio, from Flamengo, is discharged after knee infection

See the latest Brazilian football transfersFrom the Newsroom

Paulo Sousa left the Polish national team to be the new coach of Flamengo with a two-year contractPublicity/Polish Selection

Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo, signed with Palmeiras for four yearsDisclosure / Palm trees

Free on the market after leaving Grêmio, full-back Rafinha signed a one-year contract with São PauloDisclosure / São Paulo

Midfielder Rodriguinho left Bahia for Cuiabá for the 2022 seasonDisclosure / Cuiabá

Goalkeeper Jandrei left Santos for São Paulo, with a contract until the end of 2023Disclosure / São Paulo

Nathan, ex-Atlético Mineiro, arrived at Fluminense on a one-year loanDisclosure / Fluminense

Martín Benítez has signed with Grêmio on loan until the end of the seasonDisclosure / Guild

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta left Los Angeles FC and is the new reinforcement of Palmeiras for 2022Disclosure / Palm trees

With no space at Palmeiras, Victor Luís arrives on a one-year loan to CearáDisclosure / Ceará

Wesley Moraes agreed to loan with Internacional until the end of 2022Disclosure / International

Bia Zaneratto, top scorer of the Brasileirão Feminino A1 in 2021, returned to PalmeirasDisclosure / Palm trees

Atlético Mineiro sold the Paraguayan defender to Krasnodar, from Russia, for €8 millionTwitter/Atlético Mineiro

América Mineiro closed the contract of striker Everaldo, from Corinthians, for a yearDisclosure/America-MG

Internacional announced the signing of midfielder D’Alessandro for the Gaucho ChampionshipDisclosure / International

Striker Fábio Gomes, who was in the West, signed with Atlético-MG until the end of 2025Disclosure/Atlético-MG

The midfielder Jailson, ex-Grêmio, signed with Palmeiras until the end of the 2022 seasonDisclosure / Palm trees

Vasco agreed to hire striker Raniel, from Santos, on loan until the end of the yearDisclosure / Vasco da Gama

Corinthians midfielder Vitinho also arrives at Vasco on loan until the end of 2022Disclosure / Vasco da Gama

Defender Dedé, ex-Cruzeiro and Vasco, closed with Ponte Preta for the 2022 Series B disputeDiego Almeida/Ponte Press

Grêmio signed striker Janderson, from Corinthians, on loan until the end of 2022Disclosure / Guild

São Paulo closed the hiring of midfielder Alisson, who was at Grêmio, for three seasonsReproduction / Sao Paulo FC

Grêmio closed the hiring of defender Bruno Alves, from São Paulo, until June 2023Disclosure / Guild

Palmeiras closed the sale of striker Miguel Borja to Junior Barranquilla, from ColombiaPublicity/Junior Barranquilla

Orejuela, São Paulo’s right-back, signed with Grêmio on loan until the end of 2022Disclosure / FBPA Guild

Fluminense announced the hiring of striker Willian Bigode, ex-Palmeiras, for two yearsDisclosure / Fluminense

Highlight of América in 2021, striker Ademir is the new reinforcement of Atlético-MGDisclosure/Atlético-MG

Fortaleza hired goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, who terminated with Vasco, until the end of 2022Disclosure/Fortress

The experienced left-back Egídio signed with Coritiba for the 2022 Serie A disputeDisclosure / Coritiba

Bruno Oliveira, Caldense midfielder who played for Vitória in 2021, signed with Santos until the end of 2022 Pietro Carpi/EC Vitória

Santos signed defender Eduardo Bauermann for three yearsEstevão Germano/America-MG

The midfielder Felipe Melo, ex-Palmeiras, is the new reinforcement of Fluminense until December 2023Disclosure / Fluminense

Striker Vinícius Lopes, Goiás highlight in 2021, signed with Botafogo for three yearsDisclosure / Botafogo FR

Defender Klaus, ex-Ceará, reinforces Botafogo in the 2022 seasonDisclosure / Botafogo FR

Fortaleza definitely bought defender Marcelo Benevenuto, who was at Botafogo, until the end of 2026Publication/Fortress EC

Internacional has signed Uruguayan coach Alexander “Cacique” Medina until the end of 2022Disclosure / SC International

Patrick transferred from Internacional to São Paulo and signed a two-year contract with TricolorDisclosure / São Paulo

Liziero closes with Internacional on loan from São Paulo until the end of 2022, with a fixed purchase optionDisclosure / SC International

São Paulo closed the hiring of midfielder Nikão, who was at Athletico-PRRubens Chiri/spfc.net

Santos agreed with midfielder Ricardo Goulart until the end of 2023Disclosure / Santos FC

Palmeiras hired defender Murilo, ex-Cruzeiro, until the end of 2026Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Uruguayan defender Diego Godín is Atlético-MG’s new reinforcement for 2022Disclosure/Atlético-MG

Chelsea requested the return of forward Kenedy, who was at FlamengoAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Atlético Mineiro have announced Argentine Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed as the team’s coach for 2022Photo: Disclosure Monterrey

Forward Germán Cano, ex-Vasco, signed a contract until the end of 2023 with FluminenseMailson Santana/FFC

Fortaleza president Marcelo Paz confirmed the arrival of Lucas Lima by the end of 2022Karim Georges/FEC

Palmeiras closed the loan of midfielder Matheus Fernandes to Athletico-PR until the end of 2022Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

América-MG announced the permanent hiring of defender Iago Maidana. He signs until 2023Disclosure/America-MG

Fluminense hired the 28-year-old left-back Cristiano, who was at Sheriff, from Moldova.Mailson Santana/FFC